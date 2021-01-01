Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.