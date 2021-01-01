TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $11.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 209,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 557.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

