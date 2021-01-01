TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

