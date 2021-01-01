Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.