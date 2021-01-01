TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $14,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

