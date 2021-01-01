TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised TriNet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,065 shares of company stock worth $9,689,216. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

