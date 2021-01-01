Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Buys $26,113.00 in Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) CEO Matthew Messinger purchased 26,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinity Place stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Place stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the quarter. Trinity Place makes up about 0.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 1.70% of Trinity Place worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

