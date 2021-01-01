TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $10.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

