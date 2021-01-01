TriSummit Utilities (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Trading 9% Higher

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

TriSummit Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGAAF)

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

