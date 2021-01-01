Truegame Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $45,288.32 and $937.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00304442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.44 or 0.01988930 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

