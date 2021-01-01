TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $41.83 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00178349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00553708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00048754 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,637,169 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

