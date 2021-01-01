TTM Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,489% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

