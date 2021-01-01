Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

TKC opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

