Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

TPTX opened at $121.85 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

