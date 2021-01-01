Ultragate (ULG) One Day Volume Tops $174.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ultragate has a total market cap of $40,631.06 and approximately $174.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00194817 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net.

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.