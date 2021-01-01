UMA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.74 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00027800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $452.98 million and $14.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

