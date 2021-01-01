Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.