Unibright Price Down 2% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and IDEX. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $68.94 million and $1.20 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00299848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.