United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $249.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its 200 day moving average is $185.59. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

