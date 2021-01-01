Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $203.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.07 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $755.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.00 million to $760.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $956.96 million, with estimates ranging from $936.10 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

U stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.47. The company had a trading volume of 714,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

In other news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,121.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $5,194,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

