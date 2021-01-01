Unobtanium Market Capitalization Tops $14.49 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $71.27 or 0.00243610 BTC on popular exchanges. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.61 or 0.01160751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,232 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

