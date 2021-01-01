USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Poloniex and OKEx. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $3.97 billion and $975.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.06 or 0.02516145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,038,943,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,967,845 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, CoinEx, Poloniex, FCoin, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Korbit, Crex24, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

