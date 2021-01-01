USDJ (USDJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00129010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00560072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00154814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00302446 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049042 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

