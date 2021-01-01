Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $76,893.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00040671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00299033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.34 or 0.01983060 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

