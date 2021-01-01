ValuEngine Downgrades OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) to Hold

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

