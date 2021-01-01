ValuEngine Downgrades SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SGBX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. SG Blocks has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -6.45.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 521.78%.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.