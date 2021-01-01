ValuEngine Upgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $25,470.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

