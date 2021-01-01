Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Reaches $125,412.30

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 18% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $125,412.30 and approximately $69,066.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

