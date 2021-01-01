Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60,060.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $121,977.21 and $60,060.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.