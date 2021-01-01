Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

