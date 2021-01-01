Veles (VLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,581.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $42,673.97 and $21,581.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.05 or 0.02495218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00430182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.61 or 0.01160751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00486272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00196274 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,263 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

