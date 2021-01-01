Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Verge has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $133.89 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00433781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,412,385,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

