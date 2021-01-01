Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00011821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $4,012.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00300483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.91 or 0.01988586 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

