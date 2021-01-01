Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $90,475.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.77 or 0.00429601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,763 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.