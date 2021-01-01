Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $14,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,408,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

