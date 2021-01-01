Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sylvain Champagne Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,420.

VGD stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.40.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

