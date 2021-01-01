VisionX Market Cap Tops $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. VisionX has a market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00562668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00159995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305398 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00082643 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

