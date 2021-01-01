Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 425,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 415,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research firms recently commented on VGZ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

