Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,384,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

