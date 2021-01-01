Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 15102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,982,000.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

