Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.63

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 96977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

