VNT Chain (VNT) Tops One Day Volume of $160,285.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $160,285.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00562474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00160078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00305416 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00082578 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

