Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $364.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.94 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $460.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after buying an additional 2,300,898 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 911,959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after buying an additional 511,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,474,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,874. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.