VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

VSEC opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.35 million, a PE ratio of 384.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VSE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

