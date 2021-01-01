Walmart (WMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) recently:

12/28/2020 – Walmart was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Walmart was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “fair value” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $154.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $172.00.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $175.00.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $147.00 to $155.00.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $155.00.

11/18/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $155.00 to $172.00.

11/17/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Walmart was given a new $153.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Walmart was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Get Walmart Inc alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.