WaykiChain (WICC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.30 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $3.30 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00556541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00166532 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049179 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

