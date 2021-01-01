Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.64) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

WLL opened at $25.00 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

