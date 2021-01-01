William Blair Weighs in on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.58 per share for the year.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,130 shares of company stock worth $10,848,464 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

