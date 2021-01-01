WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 707,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,569. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,611,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after buying an additional 625,508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,429,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

