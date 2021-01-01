Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $132.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.05. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.